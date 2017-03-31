Flint Hills Discovery Center to host Prairie Chicken Booming Tour

Don’t miss this rare opportunity to visit a greater prairie chicken booming ground at the height of the booming season. Witness the majestic ballet of the greater prairie chicken as they dance for dominance. FHDC staff will accompany you on the trip and provide insight. Price is $45 (FHDC members $40) and includes group transportation to the booming ground from the Discovery Center and complimentary breakfast.

The tour will take place from 5:00 a.m to 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning and is limited to seven participants per trip. Open to ages 16-and-up (ages 10-15 may be accompanied by an adult). Pre-registration required.