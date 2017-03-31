Filmmaking tools worth more than $10,000 donated to K-State 48 Film Festival and campus community

Kansas State University students who enter this year’s K-State 48-Hour Film Festival will have new equipment to work with, or possibly win, thanks to several companies whose donations, in total, exceed $10,000.

Audio and video companies F&V Lighting, RODE Microphones, Ikan Corp. and PremiumBeat are sponsors of the second K-State 48 Film Festival. Donations include pr ofessional grade equipment such as microphones, lights, camera stabilizers and music.

“Because of the generosity of our sponsors, we decided to split the donations,” said Rusty Earl, College of Education videographer and chair of the K-State 48 committee.

For the competition this year, half of the equipment will be offered as prizes and the other half will be made available for checkout at the Media Development Center, giving K-State students access to equipment year-round.

“We’re all pretty ecstatic,” said Jahvelle Rhone, information technology coordinator of the Media Development Center.

The collaboration between iTAC and the 48-hour Film Festival will give students, faculty and staff with an interest in filmmaking, the opportunity to access professional-grade video gear and training from the Media Development Center’s team.

ITAC’s Media Development Center is on the second floor of Hale Library and can provide K-State students with video equipment, software and production training, and access to video editing software and computers.

Filmmaking tools to be added this year include a professional bi-color lighting kit; a handheld shoulder rig for DSLR cameras; a 42-inch slider/dolly track; and a 7-inch HD monitor for viewing.

The K-State 48 Hour Film Festival offers any K-State student the opportunity to showcase their work and creativity through the creation of a short film — in only 48-hours. The kickoff for students begins at 5:30 p.m. April 6 in Town Hall at the Leadership Studies Building.

The films will be judged by professional filmmakers throughout the Midwest and screened at the festival’s exhibition and awards ceremony, open to students, faculty and the entire community at 7 p.m. April 13. Visit k-state.edu/48filmfest for more information.