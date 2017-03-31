2 Kansas men jailed after report of home invasion robbery

SALINE COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Saline County are investigating two suspects for drugs after a reported home invasion robbery.

Just before 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Tanner Zamecnik, 21, Salina, told police that two masked suspects forced their way into his residence, according to Salina Police Sgt. James Feldman.

The suspects knocked on the door and then held Zamecnik at gunpoint to gain access to the house, took his wallet and left.

During the investigation Zamecnik and another resident became uncooperative with law enforcement.

Officers obtained a search warrant and found marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Zamecnik and Keenan Henderson, who was not present during the home invasion, were taken into custody and now face multiple drug charges.