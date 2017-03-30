Riley County Arrests March 30

The following summary of calls for service/reports filed by the Riley County Police Department is a portion of those received by police. Some names, addresses, and case details are withheld to follow local, state, and federal law as well as in an attempt to protect community members from being victimized further. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Wendy Montgomery, 46, of Manhattan, was arrested while at the Riley County Police Department on March 29, 2017 at approximately 9:30 AM. Montgomery was arrested on a Riley County District Court warrant for 2 counts of forgery and 2 counts of theft. Montgomery’s total bond was set at $5,000.00, causing her to remain confined at the time of this rep ort.

Shawn Brown, 33, of Ramona, Kansas, was arrested while at the Riley County Police Department on March 29, 2017 at approximately 12:05 PM. Brown was arrested on a Riley County District Court warrant for failure to appear. Brown was given no bond, causing him to remain confined at the time of this report.

Officers filed a report for burglary and criminal damage to property in the 200 block of Plymate Ln. on March 29, 2017 at approximately 8:40 PM. Officers listed Shengming Wang, 26, of Manhattan, as the victim when he reported that an unknown suspect cut the lock off of his storage unit and took 50 pairs of Nike shoes. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $15,015.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Officers filed a report for rape in Ogden on March 29, 2017. Officers listed a 7 year old female as the victim when she reported that a 35 year old male known to her raped her the night before. Due to the nature of the offenses listed, no additional information will be released.

Officers responded to a report of an injury accident on I-70 at approximately mile marker 316 on March 29, 2017 at approximately 10:10 PM. When officers arrived on scene, they found that a black 1991 Mazda Protege, driven by Javier Gali-Rodriguez, 30, of Junction City, had been struck from behind by an unknown white truck pulling a trailer, causing the Protege to be pushed into a ditch and roll twice before coming to rest on its roof. Gali-Rodriguez stated the truck did not stop and continued down the highway. Gali-Rodriguez was transported to Via Christi by EMS for treatment of his injuries. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

