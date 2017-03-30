Kan. House approves controversial, new requirements for abortion providers

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Abortion providers may soon be required to give women detailed information about the physician to perform the procedure using Times New Roman font.

A bill that the House passed Thursday with an 87 to 37 votes also specifies that the typeface must be black and 12-point. A similar bill hasn’t gotten a vote in the Senate.

Abortion opponents say women need information about the doctor’s credentials to make a decision. Abortion rights supporters say it targets providers.

State law already requires that 24 hours before an abortion procedure a woman be given in writing the name of the physician who will perform the procedure. Women also must receive information on abortion risks, the age and characteristics of the fetus and information that may dissuade a woman from having an abortion.

————

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas already requires abortion providers to inform women about the risks involved in the procedure. Soon, it may also require them to tell women where the doctor performing an abortion went to medical school — in black, 12-point Times New Roman font, no less.

The Kansas House voted 85 to 38 on Wednesday to advance a bill that supporters and opponents believe is the first of its kind.

It would require Kansas providers to give women printed information at least 24 hours before the procedure that includes the name of the physician performing the abortion and information on the physician’s credentials, start date at the clinic, malpractice insurance, hospital privileges, state of residency and disciplinary record.

It even specifies the font type, size and color in which it needs to be written.