Kan. man with 3 dozen theft convictions captured in stolen truck

SEDGWICK COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Sedgwick County are investigating a suspect for Aggravated Assault and numerous other charges after a brief chase in a stolen vehicle.

Just after 10 a.m.Wednesday, officers contacted a suspect on stolen property and a stolen truck in the 2100 Block of South Rock Road in Wichita, according to Police Sgt. Nikki Woodrow during Thursday’s online media briefing.

While officers were attempting an arrest, holding the 36-year-old suspect identified as Jacob Gillespie, he made his way back to the stolen truck and drove away.

The suspect then drove toward another officer in a patrol vehicle and a pursuit started. The suspect’s truck hit the police vehicle. Officers ultimately arrested him after the truck hit a pole in a residential area near 21ststand Cranbrook Street.

Gillespie is being held for Aggravated Assault of a Law Enforcement officer, possession of stolen property, Resisting arrest, Criminal Damage to Property, Possession of Meth, Auto Theft and numerous traffic violations, according to Woodrow.

Nobody was injured.

Gillespie has 40 burglary and theft convictions in Sedgwick County since 1998, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.