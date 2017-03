The Kansas State University Flight Team invites you to attend the Wildcat Safety Stand Down this Friday.

Experts in their field will provide sessions to enhance awareness and knowledge of safety practices, the safe use of aircraft and more!

The event will frun from 4 t0 8:30 p.m. at the College Center Conference Room on the K-State Polytechnic Campus.

Costs is $50 to attend. All proceeds will benefit the Kansas State University Flight Team.