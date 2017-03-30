Illinois farmers arrive with hay to help Kansas farmers

FAIRMOUNT, Ill. (AP) — A convoy of trucks from Illinois has arrived in Kansas carrying hay to farmers who’ve lost fields in wildfires that have caused widespread damage.

Wildfires have burned more than 650,000 acres in nearly two dozen Kansas counties.

Illinois farmer Vern Rohrscheib tells The (Champaign) News-Gazette it was a conversation topic last week between colleagues and they came up with the idea to take their extra hay to Kansas.

His daughter, Lynn Rohrscheib, says they’re thankful to help out farmers in any way they can. She says after the wildfires, the cattle that are left behind don’t have much to eat. The convoy leaves Thursday morning from central Illinois to the Ashland area in Kansas.

Earlier this week the group had collected 500 bales of hay, along with donated feed.