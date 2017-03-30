Fort Riley to kick off April with ‘Kidsfest’

April is Month of the Military Child and Fort Riley kicks off the month-long
celebration with “Kidsfest” April 2 at Riley’s Conference Center from noon
to 3 p.m. There, parents can learn about the many family-friendly services
available at Fort Riley, while kids enjoy activities, games, and a visit
from Captain America.
At 1 p.m. during Kidsfest, Fort Riley Garrison Commander Col. John Lawrence,
along with Junction City Mayor Phyllis Fitzgerald and Manhattan Mayor Usha
Reddi, will sign a Month of the Military Child proclamation.
The Department of Defense has recognized April as the Month of the Military
Child since 1986 as a way to honor the commitment and sacrifice made by
military children.