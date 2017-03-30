Fort Riley to kick off April with ‘Kidsfest’

April is Month of the Military Child and Fort Riley kicks off the month-long

celebration with “Kidsfest” April 2 at Riley’s Conference Center from noon

to 3 p.m. There, parents can learn about the many family-friendly services

available at Fort Riley, while kids enjoy activities, games, and a visit

from Captain America.

At 1 p.m. during Kidsfest, Fort Riley Garrison Commander Col. John Lawrence,

along with Junction City Mayor Phyllis Fitzgerald and Manhattan Mayor Usha

Reddi, will sign a Month of the Military Child proclamation.

The Department of Defense has recognized April as the Month of the Military

Child since 1986 as a way to honor the commitment and sacrifice made by

military children.