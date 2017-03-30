First responders search for loose boat on Kansas River

Reports of a loose boat on the Kansas River with two male occupants drew they attention of several first responders late Thursday morning.



The Manhattan Fire Department, Pottawatomie County Sheriffs Office, Riley County EMS, Pottawatomie County Fire and EMS were all on scene, as well as the Kansas Highway Patrol, Blue Township Fire Department, and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks.

The Manhattan Fire Department and Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office searched the river via boat as a helicopter from the Kansas Highway Patrol helicopter searched the area for people. After the empty boat was found it was later confirmed that reports of two occupants were false and the search ended. Crews determined that the boat was originally tied off in the river and floated downstream due to rising waters.