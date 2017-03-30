2 Kansas men await sentencing for child sex crimes

BARTON COUNTY- Sentencing is scheduled for two Kansas men convicted in Barton County District Court for sex crimes involving juveniles.

Camerino Rodriguez Olvera was convicted Friday of aggravated sexual battery and sexual battery for crimes that occurred between July 2011 and June 2012, according to the Barton County Attorney’s Office.

A jury also convicted Todd Lane Leech of rape that occurred between June 2010 and June, 2011.

Both men are in jail with bond set at $1 million dollars.

Due to the nature of the crimes, the fact that the victims were juveniles, and to protect the privacy of the victim and the victim’s family, officials released no additional information.

Sentencing for both men is scheduled for May 26.