Salina Symphony Season to Close April 30 with Mahler’s “Titan”

The Symphony season will close Sunday, April 30, at 4 p.m. at the Stiefel Theatre with Gustav Mahler’s ambitious First Symphony, “Titan.” The performance will mark Maestro Ken Hakoda’s first time to conduct a Mahler Symphony.

The narrative of the piece describes, in Mahler’s words, “a strong, heroic man, his life

and sufferings, his battles and defeat at the hands of Fate.” Much of the musical material for the symphony was derived from other sources. In the first two movements, Mahler used melodies from two of his songs as the basis. In the third movement, he set the folk song “Brother Martin,” known to most audiences as “Frère Jacques,” in a somber minor key. In the final movement, Mahler borrows material from Liszt and Wagner.

The Symphony will also perform Mozart’s Marriage of Figaro Overture and Vivaldi’s Concerto for Four Violins in b minor featuring Symphony members Denise Blehm, Caroline Beckman, Alicia Mora and Wendy Moshier, violin; and Thomas Forrester, cello. Both pieces will be performed under the direction of Symphony assistant conductor, Jesse Henkensiefken.

Tickets on Sale Now

Concert tickets may be purchased at the Stiefel Theatre Box Office, by calling 785-827-1998

or online at www.ticketmaster.com. Single admission is $25 or $35 and $15 for students. Children ages 5 and older are welcome to attend. All admissions require purchase of a ticket.

The Salina Symphony is a regional orchestra dedicated to enriching lives through artistic music performance and education. Conducted by Maestro Ken Hakoda, the Symphony is one of the premiere musical ensembles of North Central Kansas. For more information, contact Adrienne Allen at (785) 823-8309 or visit salinasymphony.org.