Open house for Seth Child Road (K-113) corridor study

The City of Manhattan, Riley County and the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) have initiated a study for the Seth Child Road (K-113) Corridor. Efforts will identify areas where improvements could be made to improve capacity, safety and operations along the corridor including other modes of travel. The study will evaluate a variety of intersec tion types on a 5.5-mile stretch of state highway K-113. Results of the study will be used to help KDOT, City and County create a long-term vision for the corridor that promotes safety and efficiency and accommodates growth. Alfred Benesch & Company will lead a team that will study traffic operations, accommodations for pedestrians and bicyclists, intersection geometrics, land use and redevelopment for existing conditions, and a 25-year horizon. The consultant team will also facilitate public engagement and economic analysis.

Over the next several months, the City of Manhattan, KDOT, Riley County and Flint Hills MPO, with their consultant, Alfred Benesch & Company, will seek input from the public to hear their concerns and priorities along the Seth Child Road Corridor. Involving the public in this process will allow citizens to engage in these efforts and provide valuable feedback. The end result will be a long-term vision for the Seth Child Road corridor that will provide the City of Manhattan, Riley County and other local agencies with clear direction related to future roadway modifications.

A Public Open House will be held on Thursday, April 13, 2017. The open house format will provide an opportunity for citizens to provide input and speak one-on-one with project staff.

Time: 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM

Location: Manhattan First Assembly of God, 2310 Candlewood Drive

Information will also be posted on the project website at www.sethchildroad.com.