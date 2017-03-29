KHP: Driver hospitalized after semi overturns on I-70

GEARY COUNTY – A semi driver was injured in an accident just before 9a.m. on Wednesday in Geary County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2005 semi pulling a flatbed full of concrete powder and driven by Matthew Weah, 40, Kansas City, was eastbound on Interstate 70 just east of the U.S. 77.

The driver lost control of the truck. It entered the center median, overturned and the trailer separated from the truck.

Weah was transported to Geary Community Hospital.

He was wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.