Kansas man guilty of murder during botched robbery

SALINA, Kan. (AP) — A 22-year-old Kansas man will be sentenced in June in the killing of a Lincoln, Nebraska, man at a Salina motel.

The Salina Journal reports DiAntre Lemmie was found guilty Wednesday in Saline County of first-degree murder and five other charges in the April 2016 death of 32-year-old Adonis Loudermilk at the Starlite Motel. Lemmie will be sentenced June 19.

Loudermilk’s body was found at the north Salina motel parking lot.

Prosecutors say Loudermilk was shot during a botched robbery committed by Lemmie and a co-defendant, Amber Nicole Craig.

Craig pleaded guilty in February to second-degree murder, aggravated robbery and conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery.