Kan. lawmakers considering proposal to raise your income tax

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas legislators are considering a new proposal to raise personal income taxes that would move to a single rate for all filers.

The House Taxation Committee reviewed a measure Tuesday for a so-called flat income tax favored by conservative Republicans. The panel plans to vote on it Wednesday.

Kansas faces projected budget shortfalls totaling more than $1 billion through June 2019. Lawmakers have considered rolling back past personal income tax cuts championed by GOP Gov. Sam Brownback.

The House committee’s bill would move Kansas from two income tax brackets to a single tax rate of 5 percent. Supporters say it would raise $871 million over two years.

The measure would offset higher income taxes for poor and middle-class families by doubling standard deductions and lowering the sales tax on groceries.