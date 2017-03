The Kansas State Farmers Market will take place today from 11 am to 1 pm at the K-State Student Union.

Goods are produced locally by members of the K-State family and include food, jewelry, handmade items, and a variety of other goods.

Enjoy live music from the Knobtown Skiffle Band from noon to 1 pm!

Due to the rain, this event has been moved inside to the Union Courtyard on the ground floor.