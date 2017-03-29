American Royal barbecue will return to Kansas Speedway

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — The American Royal Barbecue contest will return to the Kansas Speedway this year but it’s moving to an earlier date.

American Royal officials say the barbecue, which attracts more than 50,000 people, is scheduled for Labor Day weekend. It was held in October last year.

The national contest moved to the Speedway last year, where it had substantially more room than in previous venues.

The Kansas City Star reports organizers hope moving the contest to the holiday weekend will attract even more barbecue fans and cooks.

The agreement with the Speedway is for one year. American Royal officials say the venue and the dates may change in coming years, depending on the need for more space and scheduling around Kansas City’s sports teams.