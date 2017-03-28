Wesemann to Compete in State Farm 3-Point Contest

Kansas State’s Kindred Wesemann has accepted an invitation to compete in the 29th Annual State Farm College Slam Dunk and 3-Point Championships in Phoenix, Arizona, on Thursday, March 30. The State Farm College Slam Dunk and 3-Point Championships will be held at GCU Arena on the campus of Grand Canyon University. The event will be broadcast to a national audience on ESPN at 9 p.m.

The field for the women’s 3-point contest features: Tori Jankoska of Michigan State, Jessica January of DePaul, Alexis Jones of Baylor, Alexis Peterson of Syracuse, Leticia Romero of Florida State, Shatori Walker-Kimbrough of Maryland and Sydney Wiese of Oregon State. The winner of the women’s 3-point contest and the winner of the men’s 3-point contest will compete head-to-head for the overall title.

In her career, Wesemann was 264-of-764 (.346) and ranks fifth in school history and 13th in Big 12 history for career 3-point field goals made. She was the fifth player in school history with 250 or more 3-point field goals made and just the second player to register 300 or more assists and 250 or more 3-point field goals made.

Wesemann made a 3-point field goal in 102 of 128 career games. She made four or more 3-point field goals in a game 24 times in her career, including a career-high eight against Texas on Feb. 4, 2015. Of her 1,295 career points, 61.2 percent (792 points) came from beyond the arc.

In the 2016-17 season, Wesemann earned All-Big 12 First Team honors for the first time in her career by averaging a career-high 13.9 points per game (474 points) and buried a career-high 90 three-pointers on 256 attempts. Her 90 connections from beyond the arc ranks 23rd in the nation and the most by any player in the Big 12 this season. Over the last two seasons, Wesemann has made 175 three-point field goals, the most of any player in the league during this time.

The 90 made 3-point field goals ranks sixth in school history for a single season and is third for 3-point field goals made by a senior. Her 256 attempts rank fourth in school history for a season. With her 90 connections from 3-point range, Wesemann was responsible for 45.9 percent of K-State’s made 3-point field goals. This was the highest percentage of responsibility since Brittany Chambers in the 2011-12 season (46.2).

In addition to her on-court honors, Wesemann received her third Academic All-Big 12 First Team honor and was a candidate for the Senior CLASS Award candidate and the Allstate Good Works Team.

Kansas State concluded the 49th season in program history with 23 wins, the most since the 2008-09 season. The Wildcats made the 15th NCAA Tournament appearance in program history and advanced a round in the tournament for the 11th time.