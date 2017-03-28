Little Apple Post

Learn your “Genealogy Basics” today at Manhattan Public Library

Have you ever been curious about your roots?
Experts from the Riley County Genealogy Society will lead you through the basic steps to begin researching your family’s history today at Manhattan Public Library. Tools such as Ancestry.com and Heritage Quest are available for free through the library’s website.

Genealogy Basics is free and open to the public. The event will run from 2 – 4 pm. Suggested for adults 18+