KSU Ag Tech Management Club Lawn Mower Clinic Next Weekend

Now that spring is officially here, is your lawn mower ready?

The K-State Agricultural Technology Management Club will be holding a lawn mower clinic fundraiser next Friday, April 7 beginning at 3 pm and Saturday beginning at 8 am.

The club will wash and service your mower, which includes changing the oil, replacing the spark plug and air filter, and sharpening the blade. Push mowers are just $45 and riding mowers are not serviced. The mower must be previously running as limited in-depth mechanical work will be done.

Drop off for the fundraiser will be at the corer of 17th St. and College Heights both Friday and Saturday. Pickup and delivery is also available to a limited number for an additional $20. Please casll 785 532 2901 between 11am and 4 pm by March 31 to schedule your pickup.

Proceeds of the fundraiser will benefit the K-State Agricultural Technology Management Club.