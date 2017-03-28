Kansas man dies after crash into semi’s trailer, fire

STEVENS COUNTY – A Kansas man died in an accident just before 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday in Stevens County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2001 Chevy Venture driven by James B. Farnham, 28, Johnson, Vehicle 1 was traveling westbound on Stevens County Road Y.

The driver failed to stop at stop sign at the intersection of Kansas 25. The van crashed into the trailer of a southbound semi and caught on fire.

Farnham was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to Paul’s Mortuary.

The semi driver William D. Parks, 46, Garden City and a teen passenger were not injured.

The occupants of the semi were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.