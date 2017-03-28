Children in protective custody; Kan. boy found wandering parking lot

SEDGWICK COUNTY –Law enforcement authorities in Sedgwick County are investigating the case of missing 5-year-old.

Just after 3:20 p.m. Monday a woman called 911 to report she had found a 5-year-old boy in a parking lot in 1500 Block of South Oliver, according to Sgt. Nikki Woodrow during the online media briefing.

Police took the child into protective custody after they were unable to locate parents or an address for the child.

Just before 6:30 p.m., another woman called to report her 5-year-old son was missing. It was the same child found in the parking lot, according to Woodrow.

The mother told police she was cleaning the house and didn’t realize the boy was missing. Police also took a 13-month-old child at the residence into protective custody.

No arrests have been made in the case.