Cats travel to face former conference foe

After its conference-opening weekend, the Kansas State baseball team travels north to Lincoln, Nebraska, to meet former Big 12 rival Nebraska Tuesday night at Hawks F ield at Haymarket Park.

The mid-week tilt between K-State and Nebraska is set for 6:30 p.m.

K-State (15-9, 0-3 Big 12) is currently on a season-long three-game losing skid after being swept by Texas in Austin over the weekend. Nebraska (12-10, 0-0 Big Ten) returns home after a 3-2 road trip to California over the weekend.

The Wildcats will send freshman righty Caleb Littlejim (1-0, 6.19 ERA) to the hill for his third mid-week start while the Huskers will oppose him with sophomore right-hander Matt Waldron (1-2, 4.56 ERA).

The game can be heard live on local radio on KMAN 1350 AM and 93.3 FM with Matt Walters and John Kurtz calling the action. The matchup will also stream free on k-statesports.com.