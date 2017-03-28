3 Kan. officers receive minor injuries during chase, arrest

GEARY COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Geary County are investigating a paroled Kansas man on numerous charges after a brief chase.

Just before 1:30 Monday, police responding to an alleged criminal trespass complaint in the 1400 Block of North Calhoun in Junction City. After a 2-minute chase, officers took the suspect identified as Gary Cunningham, 40, Junction City, into custody at the Trooper Gate entrance at Fort Riley.

Three police officers suffered scrapes working to get the suspect into custody. One officer was treated at the scene and released, and no one required transport to a hospital.

The JCPD confirmed Cunningham was arrested on suspicion of Fleeing and Eluding, Reckless Driving, Interference with LEO, Violating Red Traffic Signal, Failure to Yield at Stop Sign, two counts of Improper Turn, No Driver’s License, Driving Under the Influence, Transporting an Open Container, Driving Through Private Property to Avoid Traffic Control Devices, Speeding, Failure to Stop at Accident, Criminal Threat, Criminal Trespass, three counts of Improper Driving on Laned roadway, and five counts of No Turn Signal.

Cunningham has previous drug and weapons convictions dating to 1994 according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.