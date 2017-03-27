Manhattan Fire Department touring buildings on K-State campus

Starting March 27, the Manhattan Fire Department will tour buildings on the Manhattan campus to become familiar with the campus’s life safety equipment and building layouts.
Fire crews will be looking at fire alarm control panels, sprinkler controls, fire department connections, main electrical rooms, elevators, areas of recuse assistance and more.
The tentative tour schedule for March and April:
- March 27 — International Student Center, Leadership Studies Building, West Memorial Stadium and the Berney Family Welcome Center in East Memorial Stadium.
- March 31 — Calvin Hall, Kedzie Hall, King Hall and the Campus Creek Complex.
- April 3 — Nichols Hall, Thompson Hall, Leasure Hall, and the English and Counseling Services Building.
- April 4 — Holton Hall, Holtz Hall, Chemistry and Biochemistry Building, and Dickens Hall.
- April 10 — Coles Hall, Trotter Hall, Beach Museum of Art, and Danforth and All Faiths Chapel
- April 11 — Eisenhower Hall, president’s residence, Chalmers Hall and Ackert Hall.
- April 17 — Fairchild Hall, McCain Auditorium, Dykstra Hall and Umberger Hall.
- April 24 — Willard Hall, Shellenberger Hall, Dole Hall and Call Hall.