2017-18 Student Athletic Passes Now on Sale

Following a year that saw K-State record nine wins and a Texas Bowl championship in football and earn its 29th NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament appearance, anticipation is building for the 2017-18 academic year as student athletic passes are now on sale to current K-State students returning to campus in the fall semester.

Student pass options and pricing remain unchanged for the eighth-consecutive year and include the ICAT Football and Men’s Basketball Combo Pass ($295), General Admission Football and Men’s Basketball Combo Pass ($235) and General Admission Fo otball Only Pass ($150). In addition to football and men’s basketball tickets, ICAT pass holders will receive two free t-shirts, two Ahearn Fund priority points and early access to football bowl game and postseason basketball tickets when available.

Students who order their pass by Friday, March 31, will be eligible for the chance to win a loge box at a 2017 non-conference men’s basketball game, an XBOX One gaming bundle, two tickets to a select 2017 football road game or tuition for a semester (up to $4,000).

To celebrate K-State Football’s nine-win season in 2016, all students who purchase their student athletic pass within the first nine days will receive a free ticket to the K-State Football Spring Game on Saturday, April 22. To receive a spring game ticket, students must purchase their pass by 11:59 p.m., Tuesday, April 4. Spring game tickets will be distributed to students at their ksu.edu student email address.

Current K-State students who purchased a student athletic pass in 2016-17 can renew their pass by logging onto their KSIS account and purchasing through the Marketplace or on kstatesports.com. Passes ordered on KSIS will be billed to the student’s fall tuition statement while passes purchased through kstatesports.com must be paid for at the time of purchase. Full details on how to order a student pass will be communicated to the student body through email.

Student passes will be available to transfer students who have registered for April Orientation and Enrollment beginning on Monday, April 17 while incoming freshmen who have registered for June Orientation and Enrollment will have the option to purchase their pass on Tuesday, May 30.

For more information regarding student tickets, contact the K-State Ticket Office at 1-785-532-5379 or email students@kstatesports.com.