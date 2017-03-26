Memorial planned for Kansas police K-9 killed in gunfire exchange

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities are planning a memorial service for a police dog that was killed during an exchange of gunfire in which a suspect was killed.

Police say the memorial for the 6-year-old Belgian Malinois, named Rooster, is planned for Friday. Police dog handlers from across the state are coming. The shooting happened earlier this month at a mobile home park on the south side of the city.

Officers responding to a domestic disturbance surrounded a home before 25-year-old Kevin Perry walked out with a gun in his waistband. Rooster was sent after the suspect to stop him from re-entering the home. That’s when gunfire was exchanged, striking both the dog and the man.

Sgt. Nikki Woodrow says authorities believe the suspect shot the dog, but an investigation is being conducted.