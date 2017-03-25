Kansas lottery vending machines a step closer to store near you

ALLISON KITE, Associated Press

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Lottery players soon might be able to buy tickets from vending machines.

The House voted this week in support of the move.

Lottery spokeswoman Sally Lunsford says the measure would increase lottery revenue and cut labor costs for retailers, where ticket buyers could bypass clerks and use the self-service machines. She says 37 other states, including Missouri, Colorado and Oklahoma, use the machines. The Kansas lottery has sought the bill for three years.

Lunsford says vending machines have increased lottery sales by up to 50 percent in other states. Kansas is counting on $12 million in growth over two years. The money would be used for mental health services.

Lottery revenue hit a record last year at $78 million.