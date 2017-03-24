Little Apple Post

Strong winds blamed for damage, power outages in Kansas

FINNEY COUNTY – Thursday night’s  severe thunderstorm brought rain and strong winds to portions of western Kansas.

Just before 11 p.m., the winds were responsible for a power outage in Garden City. Initial reports indicated the outage was caused by a trampoline blown into the power line. Crews also identified a broken power pole.

Officials restored power overnight.

Strong winds with gusts over 50 miles-per-hour are forecast on Friday, according to the National Weather Service