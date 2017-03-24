Police investigate armed robbery at SW Kan. Insurance firm

FORD COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Ford County are investigating an armed robbery and looking for a suspect.

Just before 11:30 a.m. Friday, police responded to report of an aggravated robbery in progress at the Insurance Center of Kansas in the 2200 Block of First Avenue in Dodge City.

By the time officers arrived, the suspect was gone. Witnesses described him as a white or Hispanic man, with light colored eyes, approximately 5 foot 10 inches tall and 150 pounds. He was wearing a dark hoodie, dark pants and black boots.

The suspect allegedly demanded money and threatened several people present inside the business during this crime.

No one was hurt during this act. The DCPD is actively working some leads. Anyone with information please call the DCPD at 620-225-8126. You may also call Crimestoppers at 620-227-7867 anonymously.