Northwest Kansas 4-H Space Tech Day this Saturday

Youth, Parents and 4-H Project leaders wanting to learn more about the 4-H Space Tech project are invited to the NW Kansas 4-H Space Tech Day this Satu rday at Ellis Public Library, 907 Washington St. in Ellis.

The experience concentrates in the core issues of robotics, rocketry and Unmanned Aerial Systems. This workshop will help young people and adults learn how to put skills to work in these areas and spark an interest in future career opportunities.

Registration is $20.00 per participant which includes snack, lunch, t-shirt, handouts and one choice of curriculum. Things will get underway at 9:30 AM with the day wrapping up at 4:00 PM.