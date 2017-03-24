K-State All University Open House Next Saturday

Take a peek into the future at K-State’s All-University Open House on Saturday, April 1st. Enjoy fun, food and live entertainment while exploring our academic programs, student organizations and friendly atmosphere!

The fun starts at 9 a.m. at the Manhattan, Olathe and Polytechnic campuses. Discover the traditions and passion that have guided the K-State family for generations, and continue to build into the future.

Visit http://www.k-state.edu/openhouse/ for more information and exciting sneak peeks.