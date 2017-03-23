Warrant issued: Kan. community college student skips court on drug charge

RENO COUNTY– A Hutchinson Community College student charged in a drug distribution case failed to show for a court hearing Thursday. The judge issued a bench warrant for 20-year old Andre Harris.

He is charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia with intent to distribute within a thousand feet Graber Elementary school and the Hutchinson Community College campus.

On February 15, an employee of the college reportedly smelled marijuana coming from the suspect’s room.

Authorities came into the room and found two bags of marijuana sitting on top of a scale.

That led to a search of the room where school officials allegedly found 17 more individual bags of marijuana. Total weight coming to around 27 grams.

Harris has been free on a $5,000 bond.