USGS: Sixth earthquake in March recorded in Kansas

SUMNER COUNTY – A sixth earthquake in March shook portions of Kansas on Wednesday.

The quake just before 4:30p.m. measured 2.5 and was centered approximately 21 miles east of Caldwell, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

They reported two quakes last week and three quakes were recorded in Kansas the week of March 6, including two in Sumner County and one in Harper County. They were approximately all the same strength, according to the USGS.

In February, the agency recorded six Kansas earthquakes. They measured from 2.5-3.3 magnitude.

A 4.0 earthquake and three smaller temblors also hit Oklahoma on Wednesday according to the USGS.

There have no reports of damage or injury from Wednesday’s quake.