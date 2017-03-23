Spring Cleanup scheduled for April 3-7

The City of Manhattan’s annual Spring Cleanup is scheduled for April 3 to 7. City crews will collect yard debris and tree limbs for free during this week, and participating trash providers will collect additional trash and debris.

“With the nice weather we’ve seen over the last month, we expect people have been cleaning up their yards and will have quite a bit for us to collect,” said Jeff Davis, interim street superintendent.

Last year, crews from the street, parks and cemetery divisions collected 111 truckloads of bagged yard debris and 355 truckloads of tree limbs and brush during the 5-day event.

The city will only collect yard waste (grass clippings and leaves) if placed in yard waste paper bags available at many local retailers. Tree limbs and branches should be placed in a separate pile from the yard waste and stacked loosely near the curb; don’t use rope or twine to tie them together.

Scrap lumber and other foreign objects should not be mixed with branches. That type of trash and debris will be collected by participating trash providers on customers’ regularly scheduled pickup day.

A map of the collection routes, list of participating trash providers and additional information about Spring Cleanup is available at CityofMHK.com/SpringCleanup.