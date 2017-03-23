Kansas Forest Service to host wildfire awareness and preparedness public meeting

We have seen that the Sandhills are vulnerable for catastrophic wildfire. Know what you can do to prepare your property for the next wildfire event. Join the Kansas Fore st Service at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, at the Hutchinson Fire Department Command and Training Center, 3201 E. Fouth Ave. in Hutchinson, to hear from local experts on how you can take measures to reduce your risk of wildfire damage of loss. Topics include:

Natural vs. invasive land cover/fuel.

Land management practices; brush management/prescribed burning.

Fire departments and wildfires in the wildland-urban interface.

Homeowner fire prevention recommendations.

Local prescribed burn associations.

The event is on the Kansas Forest Service website under “News & Events”.