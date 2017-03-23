Kansas Deputy hospitalized after crash into power pole

SHAWNEE COUNTY – A Kansas Sheriff’s Deputy was injured in an accident just before 5p.m. on Wednesday in Shawnee County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2009 Ford Crown Victoria driven by Shawnee County Deputy Derek Warren Bledsoe, 25, was northbound on Landon Road just north of U.S. 24.

The driver lost control of the vehicle and stuck a utility pole.

Emergency crews transported Bledsoe to Stormont Vail. He was properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.

Just after 10p.m., Free State electric reported they replaced the damaged pole and restored power in the area. They had to shut down a substation to complete the repairs.

The accident investigation delayed the start of the repairs.