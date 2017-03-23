Kansas Association Taxidermist 35th Annual Competition and Convention this Weekend

The Kansas Association Taxidermist 35th Annual Competition and Convention is coming to Manhattan this weekend.

The main goals of the KAT are two fold: to promote the highest standards in the Fine Art and Science of Taxidermy and to foster understanding in the general public about the field of taxidermy and other related sports industries.

“The annual competition and convention accomplishes both of these goals in that taxidermists, not only from Kansas but several surrounding states, will enter mounts into a competition that is judged by highly accomplished taxidermy judges,” said KAT Director Bryan Glaser. “Secondly, we open our showroom to the public on Sunday morning from 9:00 -12:00 so we can offer them the opportunity to view the work of some of the best taxidermists in the Midwest.”

There will be different skill levels judged, from amateur, to professional, to master level and different categories – i.e. birds, small mammals, large mammals, reptiles.

The convention will run from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at the Four Points by Sheraton. Admission is free with donations accepted.