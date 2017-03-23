K-State’s Lewis Named to WBCA All-Region 3 Team

Kansas State senior center Breanna Lewis continues to pile up the postseason honors, as she was named to the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) All-Region 3 team and is a finalist for All-America honors from the WBCA. Lewis is one of 52 finalists and is one of six from the Big 12 Conference.

The 2017 WBCA NCAA Division I Coaches’ All-America Team will be announced on Saturday, April 1, at the WBCA Convention in Dallas, Texas.

Lewis is the 11th K-State player and the first since Brittany Chambers in 2013 to be named to the WBCA All-Region 5 Team. She is the

During the 2016-17 season, Lewis reached the 400-point, 225-rebound mark for the second straight season with 471 points (13.9 ppg) and 280 rebounds (8.2 rpg). In addition to rebounds, she leads the Wildcats in a number of statistical categories, including: field goals made and field goal percentage (205-of-367; .559), blocked shots (59, 1.7 bpg) and double-doubles (9). The two-time All-Big 12 First Team selection ranks 12th in the Big 12 in scoring, third in field goal percentage, fourth in rebounding and sixth in blocked shots.

Her 280 rebounds this season are a career-high and ranks ninth in school history for rebounds in a season. Her nine double-doubles in the 2016-17 season is tied for 10th in school history for a single season.

Lewis, who is the only player in program history to be named to the Big 12 All-Defensive Team, earned her third straight league defensive honor by anchoring one of the Big 12’s top defenses this season. She was responsible for 41.3 percent of K-State’s blocked shots and set the school record for blocked shots in a three-year span with 238. This season, Lewis owns a combined 93 blocks and steals.

She concluded her career as the program’s career shot blocks leader with 282 (2.2 bpg), ranks fifth in rebounding with 865 (6.8 rpg) and tenth in career points with 1,552 (12.1 ppg). She was the only NCAA Division I player this season with the combination of 1,500 or more career points and 275 or more career blocks. She was the 11th player in school history to reach 1,500 career points and was just one of four players in program history with 1,500 or more points and 800 or more career rebounds.

In addition to her on-court honors, Lewis received her first Academic All-Big 12 First Team honor and was a candidate for the Senior CLASS Award candidate.

Kansas State concluded the 49th season in program history with 23 wins, the most since the 2008-09 season. The Wildcats made the 15th NCAA Tournament appearance in program history and advanced a round in the tournament for the 11th time.