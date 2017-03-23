Central Kansas Ag Showcase & Job Fair Tomorrow

The Central Kansas Ag Showcase & Job Fair is just around the corner! This event was created for the many facets in the Central Kansas Ag community. The first being to promote awareness of agribusiness in Central Kansas. This event is also designed to educate the public about the agribusiness industry in this region as well as provide an outlet for businesses to feature current and future job openings.

The general public is invited and farmers/ranchers and students from the area are highly encouraged to attend. There will be booth spaces available, as well as a stage for companies to talk about their product or services on a first come, first served basis.

The event will divide the Ag industry into 18 areas: Technology, Education, Finance, Manufacturing, etc., and will offer tours to multiple sites within some of these categories.

The Central Kansas Ag Showcase & Job Fair will be held on Friday, March 24 at Memorial Hall in Hutchinson.