Cats Head to Texas for Start of Big 12 Play

The Kansas State baseball team opens its conference schedule Friday with a three-game set at UFC Disch-Falk Field in Austin, Texas, against Texas.

K-State (15-6, 0-0 Big 12) just completed a 13-game homestand with a 10-1 victory over Omaha Tuesday night. The Wildcats went 9-4 over the 13 games and took two of three games from Iowa last weekend.

Texas (14-10, 0-3) dropped all three conference-opening games last weekend to Texas Tech at home.

Friday’s game is set for a 6:30 p.m., first pitch while Saturday’s game will begin at 4 p.m., and the Sunday finale starting at 1 p.m.

K-State will send its three-man weekend rotation of Justin Heskett (2-1), Parker Rigler (2-1) and Brogan Heinen (1-1) to the mound for the sixth straight week.

The entire three-game set will be broadcast live on the Longhorn Network. Fans can also listen to Matt Walters and Christopher Brown call the Cats’ series with the Longhorns on local radio at KMAN 1350 AM, 93.3 FM and streaming live on k-statesports.com.