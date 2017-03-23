Business Appreciation Month Awards nomination deadline Friday

KDC

TOPEKA–The Kansas Department of Commerce is accepting applications for the 2017 Business Appreciation Month Awards. The deadline to submit a nomination is 5 p.m. on Friday, March 24.

Business Appreciation Month serves as a statewide tribute to Kansas businesses for their contributions to our state. The awards program takes place each spring and invites individuals and organizations to nominate the proud Kansas businesses that contribute jobs and support to their local communities. Finalists are recognized at the Team Kansas Awards Ceremony in June. The top nominee will receive the Governor’s Award of Excellence.

“It is necessary and appropriate for the state to recognize businesses that are contributing so much to the economy and quality of life in our state,” said Kansas Commerce Secretary Antonio Soave. “We are committed to recognizing those Kansas businesses that are the foundation of economic development in our communities. Business Appreciation Month and the Governor’s Award of Excellence are perfect ways to recognize this contribution.”

Nominated businesses will be evaluated, with regional winners in the manufacturing/distribution, service, retail, and hospital/non-profit categories. In May, the overall finalists give a presentation about their company and community involvement to the panel of judges. The recipient of the Governor’s Award of Excellence is then announced on June 6 at the Team Kansas Awards Ceremony. Award qualifications include:

· Business expansion in Kansas

· Successful employee retention and recruitment practices

· Employee training/educational programs

· Capital investment in Kansas

· Support of local activities including: School activities, Community events, Economic development, Leadership programs

For more information or to nominate a business, go to KansasCommerce.gov/313/Business-Appreciation-Month.