1 American injured in London attack; Kansas school group safe

LONDON (AP) — The latest on the attack outside Britain’s Parliament (all times local):

Britain’s prime minister says people from 11 countries were hospitalized after the attack outside Parliament.

Theresa May said that 12 Britons, 3 French, 2 Romanians, 4 South Koreans, 1 German, 1 Pole, 1 Irish, 1 Chinese, 1 Italian, 1 American and two Greeks required hospital treatment. Police earlier said that seven of the 29 who are hospitalized are in critical condition.

A group of students from Emporia USD 253 are in London. Laura Schwinn reported on social media Wednesday, “We are all good. Enjoying the National Gallery right now.”

A knife-wielding attacker driving an SUV mowed down pedestrians, killing two on Westminster Bridge before breaching Parliament’s grounds and fatally stabbing a police officer. The attacker was then shot dead by police.

Authorities made several arrests in the case overnight.