The 4th annual Wicked Marathon tours Wamego and the historic Military Trail Road this Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., with a start and finish in front of the Oz Museum.



Cost is $110 – $95 and $35 for the marathon, half-marathon and 5-kilometer races, respectively.

Races are limited to 600 half-marathon participants; 200 marathon participants, and 500 5K runners.

There will be a 6-hour time cutoff for both the marathon and half-marathon.