Riley County Arrests March 22

The following summary of calls for service/reports filed by the Riley County Police Department is a portion of those received by police. Some names, addresses, and case details are withheld to follow local, state, and federal law as well as in an attempt to protect community members from being victimized further. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

MANHATTAN, KAN. –

Justin Minor, 18, of East Liverpool, Ohio, was arrested in the 2800 block of Pillsbury Dr. on March 21, 2017 at approximately 3:30 AM. Minor was arrested for distribution of marijuana, possession of marijuana, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, and misdemanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Minor’s bond was set at $14,000.00, causing him to remain confined at the time of this report.

Cherokee Hardemon, 19, of East Liverpool, Ohio, was arrested in the 2800 block of Pillsbury Dr. on March 21, 2017 at approximately 3:30 AM. Hardemon was arrested for distribution of marijuana, possession of marijuana, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, and misdemanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Hardemon’s bond was set at $14,000.00, causing her to remain confined at the time of this report.

Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property in the 1100 block of Garden Way on March 21, 2017 at approximately 6:10 AM. CSL Plasma was the victim when a suspect destroyed 2 glass windows. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $2,000.00. Johnathan Crowder, 20, of Manhattan, was arrested for criminal damage to property in the 1100 block of Garden Way. Crowder’s bond was set at $2,000.00, causing him to remain confined at the time of this report.

Officers filed a report for attempted rape, attempted indecent liberties with a child, and promote obscenity to minors in the northeast section of Manhattan on March 21, 2017. Officers listed a 15 year old female as the victim when her mother reported that a 33 year old male known to them had attempted to rape the 15 year old multiple times over the previous 2 years. The mother also reported that the male had sent inappropriate pictures to the 15 year old victim as well. Due to the nature of the offenses, no additional information will be released.

Wendell Parrish, 34, of Manhattan, was arrested while at the Riley County Police Department on March 21, 2017 at approximately 4:35 PM. Parrish was arrested on a Riley County District Court warrant for violation of the Kansas Offender Registration Act and perjury. Parrish’s bond was set at $5,000.00, causing him to remain confined at the time of this report. **Please note that the arrest report attached to this summary only reflects one arrest for Parrish. The above information is correct and should be used in any media reports.**

Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property in the 3000 block of Tuttle Creek Blvd. on March 21, 2017 at approximately 4:40 PM. Officers listed Richard Messerly, 38, of Manhattan, as the victim when he reported that an unknown suspect scratched, dented, and attempted to force open Richard’s 2009 Chevrolet pickup truck. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $2,000.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Those with information about crimes in our area are encouraged to contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.