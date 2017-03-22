Public input opportunities scheduled for Unified Development Ordinance project

Stakeholder meetings are scheduled for later this month as the City of Manhattan begins the process of writing a unified development ordinance (UDO). A UDO is a set of regulations that combines zoning and subdivision rules and other applicable development requirements and design standards into one document to manage land use and development in the City.

To create the UDO, the City of Manhattan is partnering with Kendig Keast Collaborative to seek input from the public during the 18-month development process. The first opportunity will be through a series of stakeholder meetings on March 28. Groups of business owners, development professionals, and design professionals have been invited to attend informal sessions. They will provide valuable insight into current issues, opportunities, needs, and priorities of the community as they relate to zoning and subdivision regulations that identify various land uses and guide development of homes, institutions and businesses. Manhattan residents are invited to a Neighborhood Advocate Stakeholder meeting to provide this information at 5 p.m. March 28 in the Large Assembly Room at the Manhattan Fire Station Headquarters, 2000 Denison Ave.

An additional opportunity for public involvement will occur from 9 to 11 a.m.March 29 in the City Commission Room at City Hall, 1101 Poyntz Ave. This opportunity will be an “Open Door Meeting” for individuals who could not attend a stakeholder meeting or have specific questions, comments or concerns and would like to meet the project consulting team on a one-on-one or small group basis. These “Open Door Meetings” will occur periodically throughout the 18-month development process.

“This is an exciting project for Manhattan as we work to meet the needs of the community’s existing and future homes and businesses,” said Eric Cattell, Community Development Director. “The last time the city’s zoning regulations were comprehensively reviewed was in 1996. However, the framework dates back to 1969 and a lot has changed since then.”

The final product of the city’s UDO will include land use design best practices that address Manhattan’s needs, make greater use of tables and graphics, and will employ Web-based platforms for convenience of the end-users.

Visit http://cityofmhk.com/udo to find more information about Manhattan’s UDO project, opportunities to get involved, and to review draft documents once they become available. For additional information, contact Assistant Director of Community Development Chad Bunger at bunger@cityofmhk.com or 785-587-2412.