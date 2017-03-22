Officer fired gun during arrest of Kansas teen

SHAWNEE COUNTY -Law enforcement authorities in Shawnee County are investigating a Kansas teen on alleged aggravated assault charges after altercation with police.

Just before 8p.m. on Tuesday, police were called to a fast food restaurant in the 1000 Block of SW Wanamaker in Topeka after report of a customer causing a disturbance, according to a media release.

The customer was also displaying hand gun.

Officers received multiple reports of an armed suspect in the restaurant. Upon arrival inside the restaurant, the suspect refused to comply with verbal commands from police.

During apprehension of the armed suspect Tieler Alan Lay, 18, Topeka, an officer discharged his firearm. No one was hit by the gunfire. One officer was transported to a local hospital and treated for a minor abrasions, according to police.

Police recovered the suspect’s gun during the arrest and also found illegal drugs.

Lay is being held in the Shawnee County jail on charges of disorderly conduct, four counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, felony obstruction and drug charges.