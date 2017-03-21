Youth mentorship turkey hunt returns to Fort Riley

The Fort Riley Outdoorsmen Group, or FROG, hosts the annual youth mentorship

spring turkey hunt April 1 and 2.

Experienced hunters from FROG will guide youth ages 9 to 15, who are

disabled, first-time hunters, or whose sponsor is deployed. The event is

designed to give youth hunters an opportunity to hunt, improve skills and

learn more about the great outdoors. Guides will mentor youth by teaching

safety and ethics and assisting in cleaning turkeys at the end of the hunt.

The deadline to register for the event is March 24. For more information, or

to sign up, email fortrileyoutdoorsmengroup@ yahoo.com.

Those registered must have a Unit 3 turkey permit and attend an orientation

March 31 to learn about hunting turkeys, what to bring and wear, and tips

about firing a shotgun.