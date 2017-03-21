Three Incidents Keep Firefighters Busy

At 6:03 a.m. on Monday March 20, 2017, the Manhattan Fire Department was dispatched to 2155 Patricia Place for a report of a structure fire. Upon arrival crews found a mobile home with the porch on fire and fire extending into the house. The fire was contained within 15 minutes with a total of 16 firefighters responding on 6 fire apparatus.

Two occupants of the structure were home at the time of the fire and were able to exit without injury prior to arrival of fire crews. Firefighters found the occupant’s cat safe within the residence. The residence received an estimated loss of $20,000 to the structure and $10,000 to the contents, with an additional $1500 damage to a motorcycle parked outside. The owner is listed as Gary O’Brate of the same address. The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental from improperly disposed of smoking materials.

At 2:24 p.m., crews responded to the 400 block of McCall Road for a 4” natural gas line that had been struck by a construction company. Traffic was closed at the 400 block of McCall Road, and interrupted at the intersection of Hayes Drive and McCall Road for approximately 90 minutes while Kansas Gas Service stopped the leak.

At 5:34 p.m. on Monday March 20, 2017, the Manhattan Fire Department was dispatched to 1615 Cedar Crest Drive for a report of a structure fire. Upon arrival crews found a bi-level home with smoke showing. The fire was contained within 20 minutes with a total of 17 firefighters responding on 6 fire apparatus.

Five occupants and two pets were home at the time of the fire and were able to exit the home prior to the arrival of fire crews. Two occupants were evaluated by Riley County EMS for smoke inhalation and released. The residence received an estimated loss of $55,000 to the structure and $10,000 to the contents.

The owners are listed as John and Denise Morris of the same address. The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental from unattended cooking.